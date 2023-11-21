Man found with gunshot wounds inside vehicle in Arlington

Authorities say a man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Arlington.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Langston Boulevard on Monday night where they found the man. He was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information about what lead to the shooting is asked to contact police at 703-228-4180 or online at ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.