DC police ID man killed in shooting inside southeast apartment

By
Published  July 22, 2024 10:56am EDT
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have identified a man who was killed after a shooting inside a southeast Washington apartment.

Police say 27-year-old Stephon Clemmons was found with gunshot wounds inside an apartment on the 2600 block of Stanton Road on Sunday just after 2:45 p.m.  

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. 

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099. A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case.