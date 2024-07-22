DC police ID man killed in shooting inside southeast apartment

D.C. police have identified a man who was killed after a shooting inside a southeast Washington apartment.

Police say 27-year-old Stephon Clemmons was found with gunshot wounds inside an apartment on the 2600 block of Stanton Road on Sunday just after 2:45 p.m.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099. A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case.