Man dies after struck by vehicles on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County

A man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County Tuesday night.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. near Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area.

Police found the man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officers say the driver of one of the vehicles involved remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. The driver of a second vehicle was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of collision is still under investigation.