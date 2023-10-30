Man dead after being thrown from motorcycle in three-vehicle crash

One person was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on Route 17 in Gloucester.

The driver of a 2019 Nissan sedan was driving on Davenport Road when he failed to yield at the intersection and hit a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling on Route 17.

The motorcycle then hit a 2013 Chevrolet sedan that was stopped at the stop sign of the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle and the motorcycle passenger were both thrown from the motorcycle.

68-year-old Jack John Russo, Jr. and 56-year-old Angela Marie Russo were taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Jack John Russo, Jr. died from his injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet sedan, 42-year-old Christine A. Cormier, was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan sedan, George E. Asbell, was charged with reckless driving at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.