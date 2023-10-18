Pedestrian killed after struck by motorcycle in Greenbelt

Authorities say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a motorcycle by a shopping center in Prince George's County.

The crash was reported just before 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle and the pedestrian were both transported to a nearby hospital. The pedestrian later died from their injuries.

A portion of Greenbelt Road was closed while the investigation was being conducted. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.