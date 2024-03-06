Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death before stabbing himself in Prince George's County: police

A Maryland man has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed his girlfriend to death before stabbing himself.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 5, officers responded to the 4900 block of Allentown Road in Camp Springs for a reported stabbing.

There, police found 39-year-old Yesenia Jaramillo Sosa inside of a business suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also located the suspect, identified as 42-year-old John Marin Morales, suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that Sosa and Morales were dating. Sosa was an employee of the business where Morales went and stabbed her. He then stabbed himself after killing her.

The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation. Morales has been charged with first-degree murder and related charges.

Anyone with additional information on this case should call 301-516-2512.