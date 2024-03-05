One dead, one in critical condition after stabbing in Prince George's County: police

An adult female was fatally stabbed inside a business in Prince George's County on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Allentown Road around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to PGPD. Officers found an adult female with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

An adult male was found to also have stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is in critical condition according to officials.

Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, and the investigation is ongoing.

