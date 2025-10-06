Man charged in police chase that killed toddler

A man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after police say he fled, crashed into a car and killed a three-year-old girl.

40-year-old Larry Naylor was indicted by a grand jury last week. He is being held without bond.

In April, officials released graphic body-worn and dashboard camera footage showing the aftermath of the crash.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on March 7 in Capitol Heights. Footage released by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General shows an attempted traffic stop on an SUV along Marlboro Pike in District Heights. Naylor's SUV can be seen speeding away, crossing into oncoming traffic as the officer pursued.

The officer lost sight of Naylor, but soon encountered the crash scene on Addison Road South, where the vehicle had collided with four others. The video also captures the emotional moments as officers pulled Harrison and her mother from their vehicle, which had been forced into a wooded area. Both were hospitalized, but the girl later died.

State’s Attorney Tara Jackson says this case is a reminder that dangerous driving on the road must stop.

"Unfortunately, we continue to see drivers disregarding the rules of our road. Whether it’s traveling at dangerously high speeds, meeting up for reckless car meet-ups or failing to stop for a police officer," said Jackson.