Man indicted in murder of 20-year-old woman in Prince George's County

Officials in Prince George's County announced that a man has been indicted in the murder of a 20-year-old transgender woman.

Just before 10 p.m. on July 17, officers were called to an apartment in the 2300 block of Brooks Drive in Suitland for a shooting. The victim, Tavahn Ashton, was found inside of her apartment with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

After reviewing cell phone records and other information, police developed 27-year old DeAllen Price as a suspect.

He's facing charges of murder, armed robbery, two counts of use of a firearm during a violent crime and firearm possession with a felony conviction.

"Our office continuously works to seek justice for all communities, including the LGBTQIA+ community," said State’s Attorney Braveboy. "In addition to seeking justice, we want to ensure that Prince George’s County is safe for everyone."

Members of the State’s Attorneys LGBTQIA+ Task Force joined the press conference.

The task force is the first in Prince George’s County dedicated to advocating for access to resources, equal rights, fair treatment and non-discrimination protections for this community.