Woman shot and killed in Suitland; Police searching for suspects, motive

The Prince George’s County Police Department is actively working to make an arrest in the fatal shooting of a transgender female in Suitland late Saturday night.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 2300 block of Brooks Drive on Saturday, July 17 around 10 p.m. for a shooting. The victim, 20-year-old Tavahn Ashton who went by Taya, was located inside of her apartment suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify any suspects and determine a motive. Based on the preliminary investigation, at this time, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

At this point in the investigation, police say they have uncovered no evidence suggesting Taya’s murder was due to her gender identity, but are exploring all possibilities.

Anyone with information should reach out by calling 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Please refer to case 21-0032181.