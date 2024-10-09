Man charged in hit-and-run that left 15-year-old injured in Alexandria

A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a 15-year-old injured in Alexandria, police say.

Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery and North Patrick Streets just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 for a report of an accident involving a Penske truck and a pedestrian.

When they arrived, police found the teen with non-life-threatening injuries and he was transported to a local hospital.

The crash caused nearby George Washington Middle School to go on "secure the building" status.

School officials said the box truck involved in the crash was driving near the school campus and continued onto school property, nearly hitting children.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Crash sends vehicle into bus stop in Hillandale

Luckily, no students or staff at the school were injured but the school resource officer did draw his weapon in an attempt to protect students from the truck. The driver continued to flee and was not apprehended.

Police later found the truck at the Eisenhower Connector, unoccupied. Investigators began actively looking for the driver of the vehicle and are interviewing witnesses.

On Oct. 8, authorities charged 29-year-old Zsavon Walters in connection with the hit-and-run.

Alexandria police say Walters had previously been taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Oct. 3.

He now faces charges of malicious wounding and hit-and-run with personal injury.