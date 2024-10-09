Crash sends vehicle into bus stop in Hillandale

A crash sent a vehicle into a bus stop on Wednesday morning in Hillandale.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. along southbound New Hampshire Avenue and Chalmers Road in Montgomery County.

SKYFOX was over the scene and showed at least two vehicles involved in the crash. One of the vehicles appeared to have crashed into a covered bus stop. The second vehicle blocked one lane of traffic on New Hampshire Avenue.

No injuries have been reported. Commuters should expect delays in the area.