Man arrested for DUI 3 days after being charged in Fredericksburg hit-and-run: police

A Fredericksburg man was charged with driving under the influence just days after he was arrested for a hit-and-run, police say.

On Friday, Feb. 23, a driver blew past an officer patrolling in the 1600 block of Emancipation Highway around 12:40 a.m. going 85 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone. The officer activated her emergency equipment and pursued the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver of the car pulled over in the 500 block of Emancipation Highway, got out of the car and told the officer his friend was in his car bleeding out and he was trying to get him to the hospital.

The officer immediately requested additional officers and emergency services but when she rushed to help the supposedly bleeding passenger, she realized there was no medical emergency.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 32-year-old Bryan Stoutenburgh.

Stoutenburgh was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, refusal to take a breathalyzer test, reckless driving, and obstruction of justice.

Police say he had been arrested by Fredericksburg Police just three days prior, on Feb. 20, for a hit-and-run incident in the 1600 block of Caroline Street.

In that case, he was charged with intoxication in public, hit-and-run, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.

He’s now being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.