Former College Park mayor receives 30-year sentence in child porn case

The disgraced former Mayor of College Park is going to prison for 30 years.

Patrick Wojahn was sentenced Monday to 150 behind bars with 120 suspended after pleading guilty to dozens of child porn charges.

According to court documents, Wojahn used the social media site Kik to upload and distribute child pornography.

Back in February, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Prince George's County Police Department that a social media account in the county distributed suspected child pornography in January. Police said they investigated the matter and found the social media account with the screen name "skippy_md" belonged to Wojahn. Investigators believe Wojahn used a virtual private network (VPN) to mask his location when accessing the social media account.

Investigators linked the social media account to Wojahn after a subpoena revealed that his College Park government email address was listed as the recovery email for the account. They also discovered Wojahn's phone number and home IP address were linked to the account.

The 47-year-old was elected mayor of College Park in November 2015 after serving as a city council member for eight years.

He resigned from his position on March 2, before his arrest.



