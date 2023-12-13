Man arrested after assault on Metrobus in Arlington: police

A man was arrested after authorities say he assaulted two people on a Metrobus in Arlington.

The attack happened Monday just after 11:30 p.m. on Army Navy Drive.

The suspect was on the scene when Metro Transit Police arrived and was taken into custody. He faces charges of assault and battery and is being held without bond. He is expected in court Wednesday.

Two men were injured in the attack, police say. They were both transported to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.