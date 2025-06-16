No bond for man accused of trying to run over 'No Kings' protesters in Culpeper

The Brief New court documents provide more details on the suspect accused of attempting to run over ‘No Kings Day’ demonstrators. The alleged attack happened in Culpeper, Va. The suspect, 21-year-old Joseph R. Checklick Jr., was charged with reckless driving. He is being held without bond.



Newly released court documents have given more insight into what may have motivated a young man to drive into a crowd of ‘No Kings Day’ demonstrators in Virginia on Saturday.

It happened in the Walmart parking lot along James Madison Highway.

What we know:

More than 600 people had gathered at two different locations for the ‘No Kings' protests on Saturday—down in front of Culpeper Democratic Headquarters on South Main Street and along the sidewalk next to the Walmart, about two miles away.

Culpeper police say as the crowd was dispersing and people were heading to their cars in the Walmart parking lot around 12:30 p.m. on June 14 when 21-year-old Joseph R. Checklick Jr. intentionally accelerated the SUV he was driving into a crowd of protesters.

They go on to say several people had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, and that Checklick’s vehicle made contact with at least one man’s hand as it passed by. Police were there and made a quick arrest.

According to the documents, Culpeper police detectives say when suspect Joseph Checklick Jr. was taken into custody he "stated that he disapproved of the protesters and that it was not right for them to be there."

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke with Mary Jo Monahan with the Culpeper Democratic Committee, who organized the rally. She heard from people who were right there when it happened.

"They said it’s been overblown. It was a young kid who decided to make a statement on Saturday and is in a lot of trouble as a result of the decision that he made. I’m a licensed clinical social worker and I surely hope he gets the help that he needs," Monahan said.

Checklick, 21, is charged with a misdemeanor for reckless driving, and is being held without bond. He’s reportedly in his third year of a plumbing apprenticeship and has no criminal record.

"It breaks my heart that we’re sometimes not as cooperative with each other—the two parties," Monahan said. "I try to be polite and not get into arguments with people that aren’t going to change their mind. I wish it was a different atmosphere. I wish we could be working together to govern our beautiful country better."

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 went by his family’s home here in Culpeper. Nobody was there.

He has a bond hearing Wednesday morning.