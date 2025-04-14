Man accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old in Loudoun County was out on bond

The Brief A 19-year-old man is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old in Ashburn over the weekend. The alleged shooter, 19-year-old Fadlalla Mohamed, was apparently out on a $1,000 unsecured bond in an unrelated case. Mohamed was arrested Sunday in Leesburg and charged with first-degree murder.



FOX 5 has learned that a young man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy over the weekend was out on bond at the time of the deadly incident.

What we know:

The alleged shooter, 19-year-old Fadlalla Mohamed, was apparently out on a $1,000 unsecured bond in an unrelated case.

According to a Virginia court case search, Mohamed was charged with having sex with a minor at least 15 years old on Feb. 16 this year. He was awaiting an Oct. 1 hearing when he reportedly murdered a 16-year-old boy Saturday.

Records show Mohamed has a deep criminal history, including eluding police and reckless driving endangering life.

The backstory:

According to police, the altercation started at an apartment complex on Hillmont Terrace in Broadlands on Saturday evening.

Detectives say the 16-year-old was shot near the homes on Hillmont Terrace and then tried to drive away from the shooting scene but only made it to Southern Walk Plaza. He was found inside the car in the Harris Teeter parking lot just before 6 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Juvenile shot and killed near Ashburn shopping center

The Leesburg County Sheriff's Office says Mohamed was arrested Sunday in Leesburg and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.

What they're saying:

Nearby residents have expressed concerns about their safety. One seasoned law enforcement veteran says Mohamed should have been held in jail while awaiting trial in his previous case.

"This is another failure of the criminal justice system that we've seen over and over again in many areas that have embraced the ‘low-bail, no-bail’ policies that have become part of the landscape now of the criminal justice system," retired police lieutenant and founder of Wounded Blue Randy Sutton said.

"You look at the victim’s family and it’s hard to look them in the eye knowing that the system failed them," he continued.

What's next:

A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says Mohamed’s bond was revoked Monday morning when he made his court appearance on this murder case.

He now remains behind bars, no bond and is due back in court on June 9.