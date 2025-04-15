Teen shooting victim 'had a really loving heart,' says sister in exclusive interview

Nicolas Mejia, 16, was shot and killed over the weekend according to family. Police say the alleged shooter, 19-year-old Fadlalla Mohamed, was apparently out on a $1,000 unsecured bond in an unrelated case.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke with Jasmine Mercer, Nicolas' older sister, in an exclusive interview.

What they're saying:

"Nicolas, he was a light of fresh air for a lot of us. He was always making jokes and he was really good about uplifting people and making them laugh and smile," said Jasmine. "Nicolas had a really loving heart. He cared about his family a lot. He would do anything to protect and show us that he was there for us, and he really loved and cared for his friends as well."

Nicolas was a junior in high school, according to his sister. He would have turned 17 next month.

"Nicolas was a very optimistic person and he did often talk about his future and what that looked like and really he just he really wanted to just be successful and do well for himself and he had a lot of goals of taking care of us as a kid," said Jasmine.

What we know:

Detectives say the altercation between Mercer and Mohamed because at an apartment complex on Hillmont Terrace in Broadlands on Saturday evening.

Detectives say Mercer was shot near the homes on Hillmont Terrace and then tried to drive away from the shooting scene but only made it to Southern Walk Plaza. He was found inside the car in the Harris Teeter parking lot just before 6 p.m.

Jasmine tells FOX 5 she was not aware of Nicolas knowing Mohamed. On Saturday night, Nicholas was hanging out with a "close friend."

"I believe that he should not have been released or that there should have been more strict restrictions put in place to keep him from ultimately leading to this senseless act," said Jasmine.

Jasmine says their family is "left with a lot of things unanswered" as the investigation is active and ongoing.