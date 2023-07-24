Man accused of shooting, killing 3 in Annapolis facing hate crime charges

The man accused of shooting and killing three people, and wounding three others, following an alleged argument over a parking space in Annapolis is now facing hate crime charges.

An Anne Arundel County Grand Jury returned an indictment Friday charging 43-year-old Charles Robert Smith with 42-counts, including three counts of first-degree murder and hate crimes.

Authorities say Smith shot and killed a father, his son and a family friend on June 11 after an argument along Paddington Place in the neighborhood where they all lived. Three others were injured. All those killed were Latino.

Court documents describe the argument, possibly over a parking space, erupting just before 8 p.m. that night. A physical altercation broke out prior to Smith allegedly pulling a gun and opening fire.

Officials say Smith shot and killed 27-year-old Mario Mireles and 25-year-old Christian Segovia before he retreated to his home. He then allegedly used a rifle to shoot at those rushing to help the two injured men. Authorities say Smith shot and killed 55-year-old Nicolas Mireles, father of Mario Mireles, and wounded three others.

Smith was taken into custody and is being held without bond. His lawyers say he is a former military member who had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The indictment includes three counts each of first-degree murder, three counts of race/religious crime resulting in death, six counts each of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, allegedly committed against six other victims who survived. Smith is also charged with nine counts of use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

During the gunfire, three sustained gunshot injuries and an additional three victims were allegedly assaulted, but uninjured. The surviving victims include Rosalina Segovia, 29, Paul Melvin Johnson III, 28, Enner Joel Cananles-Hernandez, 26, Judith Abundez, 26, Harcinia Ruiz, 58, and Mario Ayala Rodriguez, 29.

If convicted of the most serious charges, Smith faces life in prison.