Major backups on Capital Beltway as Virginia State Police investigate possible shooting

The I-495 Beltway was temporarily shut down Thursday morning as Virginia State Police were investigating a shooting.

The shutdown began around 10 a.m. and spanned from the I-495 NB main and express lanes at Route 7 up to Dulles Toll Road (Route 267).

Virginia State Police announced that the shutdown would last for about 30 to 45 minutes as they searched for any possible evidence connected to the vehicle that was shot.

The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. The car had stopped along I-495 NB near the exit for Route 267 to contact police. The driver told police that his van had been shot at and a bullet entered the passenger side.

No injuries were reported but state police immediately began to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The temporary road closures caused major backups on the Beltway as many people were still making their way to work.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in this area between 5:50 a.m. and 6:05 a.m. is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 804-750-8798 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.