Luxury cars stolen from Waldorf dealership

Charles County deputies are investigating after thieves stole several luxury cars from a used car dealership in Waldorf Sunday.

Surveillance video shared with FOX 5 shows at least 6 men breaking into an office, stealing spare keys and driving off with four cars including an Audi, two Jaguars and a Corvette.

It happened Sunday around 6 p.m. at Amko Auto off Crain Highway.

Police say they are investigating a possible link between the thieves and a group who committed similar thefts in Arlington on December 14.

A spokesman for Amko Auto said the four cars were valued at over $100,000.

"This is how we make our living. This is how we provide for our family," said spokesman Pedro Matias.

"We don’t want any other dealership to go through this," he continued.