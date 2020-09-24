Loudoun County cops catch gobbler red-beaked in family’s bathroom

article

Loudoun County sheriff’s deputies were responding to a reported break-in last week when they encountered a particularly foul criminal lurking in a family’s bathroom.

READ MORE: Mother duck and her 14 ducklings rescued in DC

According to the sheriff’s office, someone in the family heard a window break, followed by strange noises throughout the home before they called the authorities.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

When deputies arrived, they found a barricaded subject holed up in the bathroom.

READ MORE: Arlington animal control officer rescues fawn trapped in fence

Advertisement

They described the suspect as approximately 3-feet tall, with shiny black feathers, scaly legs and a yellow beak.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies called in specialists to handle the wild turkey.

Humane Law Enforcement officers arrived on the scene as backup and took the gobbler into custody.

The turkey was released shortly after being removed from the home.

The sheriff’s office reports that the bird scampered away from the home, and roosted in a nearby tree upon release.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



