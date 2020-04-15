Mother duck and her 14 ducklings rescued in DC

Good news in the District! Animal control officers came to the rescue after a mother duck and her babies were stuck in the courtyard of a D.C. apartment complex.

It happened Tuesday on Water Street in the Northwest. Humane Rescue Alliance animal control officers and City Wildlife crews responded and helped free mom and all of her 14 ducklings!

They were all happy and healthy and released into a nearby canal.