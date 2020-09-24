Arlington animal control officer rescues fawn trapped in fence

An Arlington animal control officer leaped into action Tuesday night after a fawn became trapped in a fence.

According to the Washingtonian, the rescue unfolded at the Washington Golf and Country Club, when a resident called Animal Control.

Officer Shannon Rose responded and, with the help of a country club employee, she pried the bars apart to liberate the animal.

Once the fawn was freed, Rose left the area so that she could safely return to her mother.

