Loudoun County bans kangaroos, scorpions, other exotic animals

Loudoun County has banned private ownership of certain exotic and venomous species of animals including kangaroos, scorpions and baboons.

In an addition to Chapter 612 of Loudoun County's ordinances, the county banned private ownership and breeding of "wolf hybrids, kangaroos, scorpions, baboons, alligators, venomous snakes and other venomous reptiles, and non-native venomous spiders."

Other nearby jurisdictions have similar ordinances banning ownership of animals that present a risk to public health and safety, such as Arlington, Fairfax and Washington, D.C.

Citizens who already own one of the listed animals – a pet kangaroo, perhaps – are allowed to keep them but must register the animals with the county.

The ordinance doesn't impact any licensed or permitted entities such as zoos, exhibitors or rehabilitators.