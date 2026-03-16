DMV weather: Region braces for power outages, hazardous travel as severe storms arrive Monday

The Washington, D.C. region is bracing for power outages and hazardous travel as a dangerous line of storms moves in Monday across the I‑95 corridor from central Maryland through northern Virginia and the District.

The severe thunderstorms, fueled by a strong cold front sweeping east, are expected to hit the region Monday.

The FOX 5 Weather team warns the storms will be capable of damaging winds, heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes as they track across the area.

There is the potential for significant wind damage, with gusts potentially reaching 70 to 80 mph, strong enough to down trees, damage structures and trigger widespread power outages. An isolated, stronger tornado cannot be ruled out.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of northeastern Maryland from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., where strong, non‑thunderstorm wind gusts could also cause isolated damage. Even outside the strongest storms, afternoon winds may be powerful enough to bring down branches or unsecured objects.

Safety tip for traveling during severe weather (NHTSA)

Use extra caution when driving in rain

Reduced visibility and slick roads make it harder to react quickly.

Slow down and increase following distance

Wet pavement reduces traction, and every vehicle handles differently in slippery conditions.

Avoid flooded roads ("Turn Around, Don’t Drown")

Just 12 inches of moving water can carry away most cars, and two feet can sweep away trucks and SUVs.

Watch for pedestrians and cyclists

Low visibility in heavy rain or darkness makes it harder to see people sharing the road.

Check conditions before you go

Review weather, road closures, and traffic updates; adjust routes if needed.

Plan your travel and route

Know alternate paths and evacuation routes if conditions worsen.

Stock your vehicle with emergency supplies

Keep an emergency kit ready, including a fully charged phone in case you need help.

Severe Weather Timeline for Monday

Early morning (before 9 a.m.)

Roads remain wet from overnight storms; gusty winds and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Additional showers continue to move in from the south, tied to the same system prompting severe thunderstorm watches farther down the region.

Late morning (11 a.m.–12 p.m.)

Severe weather threat ramps up as warm, unstable air ahead of the cold front fuels storm development. Conditions become favorable for damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

Midday (around 12 p.m.)

First round of storms moves in, capable of blinding downpours, strong wind gusts and a brief tornado threat.

Afternoon (12–5 p.m.)

Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds continue. Travel disruptions become more likely as storms track north into the D.C. area.

Evening (5–9 p.m.)

Second line of storms forms along the cold front, bringing another burst of damaging winds. A few wet snowflakes may mix in on the back edge as colder air rushes in.

Late night (after 9 p.m.)

Storms exit the region. Temperatures plunge toward the freezing mark, setting up a cold and breezy Tuesday.

The timing of the storm has led to the following school closings and delays.

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