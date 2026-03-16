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Ground stop lifted at Reagan National; hundreds of flights canceled in DC area

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Published  March 16, 2026 11:56am EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
TORNADO WARNING ISSUED for parts of Northern Virginia

TORNADO WARNING ISSUED for parts of Northern Virginia

Tornado warnings have been issued for parts of Rappahanock, Fauquier and Culpeper County until 11am on Monday. 

The Brief

    • A ground stop has been issued at Reagan International Airport due to thunderstorms.
    • Nearly 200 flights have already been canceled at DCA, with more at other DC area airports.
    • Severe weather is expected to continue through the evening.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Severe weather is causing major travel delays for those flying in and out of the Washington, D.C, area on Monday.

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop at Reagan International Airport until 12:30 p.m. Monday due to thunderstorms in the area.

Flight cancellations at DCA reached 212 as of 12:45 p.m., while delays are also on the rise at 217 flights with an average delay time of 102 minutes due to wind.

Hundreds more flights have been canceled or delayed at other DC area airports:

  • Baltimore/ Washington International Airport: 163 cancellations, 141 delays
  • Washington Dulles International Airport: 21 cancellations, 144 delays

Related

DC weather: Severe storms expected Monday with damaging winds; isolated tornadoes possible
article

DC weather: Severe storms expected Monday with damaging winds; isolated tornadoes possible

Severe thunderstorms are expected to sweep across the Washington region Monday, bringing damaging winds, heavy downpours and the possibility of an isolated tornado as they move through the area.

The backstory:

The travel nightmares come as severe weather starts to slam the DC area, with thunderstorms and the threat of tornadoes.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a 15% risk of tornadoes for Washington, D.C., and parts of central and eastern Virginia. Experts say these tornadoes could be EF-2 or stronger and have the potential to be long-track tornadoes.

Damaging wind gusts between 60–80 mph could also easily damage structures and cause widespread power outages.

The first round of storms is expected to move in around noon and intensify through 5 p.m. as a second line of storms moves in during the evening hours, before exiting the region around 9 p.m.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the FAA and FlightAware.

Washington, D.C.Travel NewsSevere Weather