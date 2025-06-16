Lingering rain showers create messy Monday commute

The Brief Rain-soaked roads led to multiple accidents across the region. Heavy rainfall may cause localized flooding in western Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Downed trees forced the closure of school in Bethesda.



Lingering rain showers Monday morning created a messy commute across the region, leading to multiple crashes and delays.

A jackknifed tractor-trailer on the outer loop of the Beltway near Georgia Avenue snarled traffic around 4:30 a.m. In Lanham, a crash on the outer loop of Interstate 495 after MD-450/Annapolis Road blocked the center lane, while flooded roads created additional hazards on I-495 near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Further west, a crash on Interstate 66 after US-17/Winchester Road in the Marshall area partially blocked the roadway.

Downed trees also forced a school closure in Montgomery County. Officials said a tree fell on Westland Middle School in Bethesda, requiring large cranes for removal. Several classrooms were initially closed, but the school later shut down entirely.

Flood Watch remains in effect

A Flood Watch remains in effect from noon Monday through the evening for parts of western Maryland, western Virginia, and eastern West Virginia. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Conditions will dry out closer to the weekend.