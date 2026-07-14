Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool drained again for repairs after setbacks

The Brief The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been completely drained as crew members initiate another round of repairs. The latest draining marks the latest setback for a $15 million restoration project spearheaded by the Trump administration since April. The site remains fenced off to the public while repair crews assess the damage and work to reapply the lining.



The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been completely drained as crew members initiate another round of repairs following months of persistent complications at the iconic National Mall landmark.

The latest draining marks the latest setback for a $15 million restoration project spearheaded by the Trump administration since April.

Timeline:

The pool was previously drained and resealed in May, but the initiative quickly faced issues including peeling sealant, algae blooms, lining damage and water discoloration. Officials also reported that fireworks landed inside the basin during Fourth of July celebrations.

READ MORE: Reflecting Pool looks 'like vomit,' visitors say; crews continue cleaning job

President Donald Trump addressed the closure on social media, stating that the drainage was necessary to repair "scars and damage that was done by the Vandals two weeks ago," adding that the basin will be refilled soon.

READ MORE: Former Olympian indicted for felony vandalism at DC Reflecting Pool

Authorities previously charged a former Olympic canoe racer and at least three other individuals with misdemeanors for allegedly removing pieces of the structure.

READ MORE: 3 more charged in alleged Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool damage

What they're saying:

Visitors expressed frustration with both the visual state of the landmark and the management of the project to FOX 5 D.C.

"First off, there was nothing wrong with it," Washington native Sandy Adams, who criticized the handling of the sealant application, said. "It's just a waste of money."

What's next:

The site remains fenced off to the public while repair crews assess the damage and work to reapply the lining, according to officials.

A definitive timeline for refilling the pool has not yet been released.