3 more charged in alleged Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool damage

The Brief Court documents say Carreno, Dennison‑Gibby and Thiers allegedly removed pieces of the Reflecting Pool. Each faces charges including destruction of public property and defacing property. David Hearn pleaded not guilty Thursday to allegedly damaging the pool.



Three additional people are facing charges for allegedly damaging the recently renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, according to documents from the Superior Court for the District of Columbia.

What we know:

Court documents released Thursday by the Department of Justice identify Justin Carreno, Sophie Dennison‑Gibby and Cameron Thiers as facing destruction of property charges tied to incidents at the Reflecting Pool on June 20.

Witnesses reported seeing Carreno peeling blue paint from the bottom of the pool. Police detained him after an officer allegedly saw him reach into the water and pull up a piece of coating. He is charged with destruction of public property, defacing property and destroying government property.

President Donald J. Trump visits the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Official White House Photo by Molly Riley)

Dennison‑Gibby was detained after an officer reported seeing her peel up a piece of the pool’s paint. Officers took her into custody, and a search found an additional piece of the liner in her purse. She faces charges including possessing or destroying cultural property, destruction of public property and defacing property.

Thiers was detained after officers said they saw him reach into the Reflecting Pool, peel off a piece of blue sealant and remove it from the water. He admitted taking the piece and still had it in his hand when contacted by police. He was arrested and issued a violation notice for possessing or damaging a structure or cultural resource.

On Thursday, former Olympic canoe racer David Hearn pleaded not guilty to charges that he deliberately damaged the pool, a case his attorneys and other critics of the Trump administration have called politically motivated.

RELATED: Former Olympian David Hearn pleads not guilty in Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool damage case