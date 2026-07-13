Authorities have identified the 13-year-old boy fatally shot over the weekend as Ahmad Mims of northeast Washington.

What we know:

Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street. Officers found Mims on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

READ MORE: 13-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting; suspect last seen on bike

Detectives believe the gunfire occurred inside a home on Rosedale Street before Mims was found outside. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202‑727‑9099 or text the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DC police ID 13-year-old killed in Rosedale Street shooting