Former Olympian indicted for felony vandalism at DC Reflecting Pool

The Brief Former U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn, 67, has been indicted on a felony charge for allegedly tearing up sealant at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on June 19. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro stated there is strong witness evidence against Hearn, while Hearn claims he only picked up a loose piece of the liner that was already floating in the water. The incident follows a recent $15 million pool renovation where the new blue sealant began peeling on its own, and authorities are now investigating six other related vandalism cases.



A former U.S. Olympic athlete has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a felony charge of destruction of property following an incident at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool last month, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

What we know:

David Hearn, a 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist, is accused of deliberately tearing up a section of the pool’s newly installed sealant on June 19. According to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Hearn caused roughly two feet of damage to the national monument.

What they're saying:

Hearn has denied wrongdoing, previously telling The Washington Post that he merely picked up a loose piece of the pool’s liner that was already floating in the water.

However, prosecutors claim they have an ironclad case.

"I didn't charge anything harshly, I charge according to the evidence," Pirro said in a statement. "We have witnesses—the defendant on record saying things that are not true, and witnesses with no motive to lie…witnessing damage to a national monument.

"We're going to go forward," she added. "This is a case with tremendous evidence and this is a case where the evidence dictates where we land."

READ MORE: Water begins flowing into Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after renovations

The incident follows a controversial $15 million spring renovation project in which the historic pool was drained and resealed with a new liner. Shortly after it was refilled, reports, photos and videos surfaced showing pieces of the blue sealant peeling away on its own.

READ MORE: Reflecting Pool looks 'like vomit,' visitors say; crews continue cleaning job

The U.S. Attorney's office noted that Hearn's case is not isolated; authorities are currently investigating six other related vandalism cases at the site.

What's next:

Fencing has already been erected around the Reflecting Pool ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting. The National Park Service is scheduled to drain the pool and begin repairs once the holiday weekend concludes.