Former Olympian indicted for felony vandalism at DC Reflecting Pool
WASHINGTON - A former U.S. Olympic athlete has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a felony charge of destruction of property following an incident at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool last month, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
What we know:
David Hearn, a 67-year-old former Olympic canoeist, is accused of deliberately tearing up a section of the pool’s newly installed sealant on June 19. According to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Hearn caused roughly two feet of damage to the national monument.
What they're saying:
Hearn has denied wrongdoing, previously telling The Washington Post that he merely picked up a loose piece of the pool’s liner that was already floating in the water.
However, prosecutors claim they have an ironclad case.
"I didn't charge anything harshly, I charge according to the evidence," Pirro said in a statement. "We have witnesses—the defendant on record saying things that are not true, and witnesses with no motive to lie…witnessing damage to a national monument.
"We're going to go forward," she added. "This is a case with tremendous evidence and this is a case where the evidence dictates where we land."
READ MORE: Water begins flowing into Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after renovations
The incident follows a controversial $15 million spring renovation project in which the historic pool was drained and resealed with a new liner. Shortly after it was refilled, reports, photos and videos surfaced showing pieces of the blue sealant peeling away on its own.
READ MORE: Reflecting Pool looks 'like vomit,' visitors say; crews continue cleaning job
The U.S. Attorney's office noted that Hearn's case is not isolated; authorities are currently investigating six other related vandalism cases at the site.
What's next:
Fencing has already been erected around the Reflecting Pool ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting. The National Park Service is scheduled to drain the pool and begin repairs once the holiday weekend concludes.
The Source: Information from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, The Washington Post and previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting.