Several suspects detained following Liberia Ave. investigation in Manassas

Manassas Police are investigating an incident on Liberia Avenue near Signal Hill Road.

Officials say Liberia Avenue is now open to traffic following an investigation. According to officials, several individuals have been detained. No word on the number of individuals involved or the cause of this incident.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

READ MORE: Snow in DC could make a February return. Here’s what we could be expecting

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for more.