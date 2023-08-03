Beyoncé is set to 'slay' the FedEx Field with her Renaissance Tour: Here's your guide to weekend events

"Bey is back." Beyoncé's record-breaking Renaissance World Tour will be taking over the FedEx Field this weekend, here's how you can still grab tickets.

Fans are ecstatic to be "back outside" on Saturday and Sunday as the countdown to Renaissance comes to an end. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert is set to start at 8 p.m.

In preparation of the concert, fans should keep a few guidelines in mind at everyone entering FedEx Field must adhere to. Full details can be viewed here.

Here's a look into the many events taking place this weekend and details on the heavily anticipated Renaissance World Tour.

This weekend the DMV proudly welcomes Beyoncé as she takes on FedEx field. On Saturday and Sunday she’s bringing her massive Renaissance world tour to our doorstep. Didn't get tickets to the big show? There’s still plenty of Beyoncé themed events in the D.C. area to attend. Dance the night away at an Beyonce Concert Afterparty at Abigail on Saturday, or enjoy The BeyHive Brunch & Day Party at Brooklyn on U on Sunday.

Time to settle the "Jollof Wars" once and for all! Attendees of the festival will be able to try this West African rice dish, and then vote for your favorite. There will be representatives from Nigeria, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and many more. Head to The Bullpen at Half Street Fairgrounds and cast your vote on who makes the best jollof rice while enjoying live music, food and drinks.

Calling all tennis fans! Rock Creek Park Tennis Center is hosting D.C.’s tennis tournament until August 6th. This is your chance to see some of the top tennis talents go head-to-head, including eight of the top ten ranked players.

This weekend, you’re invited to National Harbor to partake in a Water Lantern Festival. First, design your own water lantern with whatever your heart desires, like messages to loved ones. Then, everyone releases their lit lanterns into the water. The cost of entry to this magical experience also includes access to food trucks and playing cards. There will also be music at this community event.

