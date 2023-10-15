Leesburg Police searching for suspect wanted for hit-and-run, reckless driving

Leesburg Police are searching for a man who they say was involved in a hit-and-run and multiple instances of reckless driving.

Pablo Enrique Orellana-Flores, 34 is wanted on two felony counts of attempted malicious wounding, two felony counts of hit-and-run, one felony count of eluding and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Police say at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, Orellana-Flores was seen speeding in a 2016 white Chevrolet Camaro bearing Texas license plate RPP2024.

When an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Orellana-Flores sped off going west on East Market Street. Officers decided not to pursue and issued a lookout for the car.

Shortly after, the vehicle was spotted in the area of Heritage High School on Evergreen Mills Road, SE, and once again, Orellana-Flores fled at a high rate of speed.

The Chevrolet Camaro that Orellana-Flores was driving has damage to the front driver’s side quarter panel and rear passenger’s side quarter panel.

Anyone who has information on Orellana-Flores or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500 or call Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477).