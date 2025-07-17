Lawmakers introduce bill to prevent heat deaths among student athletes

The Brief Congressional representative Kweisi Mfume and Senator Angela Alsobrooks introduced the Jordan McNair Student Athlete Heat Fatality Prevention Act to require heat emergency action plans and cooling equipment in high school and college sports. The legislation honors 19-year-old Jordan McNair, a University of Maryland football player who died in 2018 from exertional heatstroke after collapsing during practice. The bill is endorsed by the Jordan McNair Foundation and the National Athletic Trainers' Association and aims to make student-athlete safety non-negotiable across the country.



A new bill introduced in Congress this week honors the life of 19-year-old Jordan McNair, a University of Maryland football player who collapsed from heatstroke during practice in 2018.

What we know:

U.S. Congressional representative Kweisi Mfume (MD) and U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) have introduced the Jordan McNair Student Athlete Heat Fatality Prevention Act in the House and Senate.

The legislation would require college and high school athletic programs to adopt emergency action plans (EAPs) for heat-related illnesses, developed in coordination with local emergency responders. It would also mandate access to cold-water immersion equipment—critical for treating exertional heatstroke.

The bill is named in honor of Jordan McNair, a first-year student football player at the University of Maryland who collapsed during a workout on May 29, 2018. Nearly 90 minutes passed before he was hospitalized. Despite efforts to save him, including an emergency liver transplant, he passed away two weeks later.

After McNair’s death, an internal review at the University of Maryland revealed critical failures: no core temperature checks, delays in calling 911, and the absence of proper cooling equipment. Since then, the university has reformed its policies to include mandatory cold-water immersion tubs at practices and more oversight of training staff.

Now, McNair’s family and lawmakers want to ensure those changes become the national standard.

What they're saying:

"These deaths are preventable," said Rep. Mfume. "Through legislation like the Jordan McNair Act, we can ensure that parents and players alike have peace of mind that their health is accounted for."

Sen. Alsobrooks echoed that urgency: "Jordan McNair would be 26 today. We must honor his memory by getting this legislation passed."

McNair’s father, Martin McNair, has since become an outspoken advocate for student-athlete safety. "As a father who lost his son to heat stroke, I know firsthand the cost of inaction," he said. "It’s time we make athlete safety non-negotiable."

National Athletic Trainers' Association President, AJ Duffy, noted that while not every athlete has access to a certified athletic trainer, heat illness protocols can "mean the difference between life and death."