Laurel ice skating rink used as a temporary morgue amid coronavirus outbreak

A Maryland ice skating rink is being used as a temporary morgue amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Maryland Delegate Mary Lehman told FOX 5 that The Gardens Ice House in Laurel is serving as a morgue temporarily. Lehman said she and the Maryland Department of Health believe using the facility to hold bodies until they can be claimed is more dignified than placing them in refrigerated trucks.

It is unclear, Lehman says, how many bodies have been brought to the facility.

"I am confident my constituents understand these are extremely challenging and unprecedented times and these are the kinds of decisions that leaders must make under difficult circumstances," Lehman said in part in a statement to FOX 5.

