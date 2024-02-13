There are new developments in the ongoing search to find more suspects involved in the murder of a 2-year-old Langley Park boy.

On Tuesday, detectives from the Prince George's County Police Department released surveillance footage showing two persons of interest they're now looking for.

The young men in the video can be seen entering and approaching the counter of a 7-Eleven store located in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

The Ford Explorer they arrived in, detectives said, had been carjacked earlier that morning on Kanawha Street in Langley Park. It's also the same SUV that the suspects fled in after Jeremy Poou-Caceres was killed.

The boy and his mother, 17-year-old Rose Carceras, were on a walk near the Bedford Station Apartments in Langley Park Thursday night when they got caught in the crossfire between two groups.

A day later, Prince George's County Assistant Police Chief Vernon Hale III said the community "stepped up like no other" and led them to the arrests of 33-year-old Israel Fuentes and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios. Both are in county jail.

"They were cooperative, helped our detectives develop information and evidence to get some arrests in this case," Hale said. "Again, we're not done yet. We made two arrests, but there's two more out there … These are the cases we lose sleep over."

Hale mentioned that the two men were riding with others in a vehicle when they opened fire on another group.

The Ford Explorer they fled in was later found. PGPD detectives are now asking the community to come forward and share any information that could help them identify and locate the two guys seen in the video.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.