Toddler shot, killed in Prince George's County, young mom hospitalized

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Langley Park Thursday, and police say the child's young mother is in the hospital recovering after the shooting.

During a news conference at the scene of the crime, Prince George's County Assistant Police Chief Vernon Hale III said the incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. near the Bedford Station Apartments in the 1400 block of Kanawha Street.

Hale said a detective in the area heard the gunshots and found a young mother and a child suffering from bullet wounds. The mother was taken to a nearby hospital, while the child was taken to Children's National, where he was later pronounced dead.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and those around this community who had to witness this," Hale said. "Somebody in this community knows who did this. I'm asking each and every one of you to contact your friends and family. This isn't about snitching, this is about justice for victims."

Hale added that the department is using all of its resources to find the individuals responsible for the crime.

"That baby did nothing to anyone … Did not deserve to die, because someone wants to come out here and play with guns," Hale said. "Bullets come down and have real consequences. I can only pray they weren't trying to kill a child. A child is dead, a mother shot! That baby won't get to be a future PG police officer or live his best life."

The department is offering a reward worth up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.