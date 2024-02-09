Two men arrested in fatal shooting of 2-year-old in Langley Park

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a toddler killed Thursday night in Langley Park.

Prince George's County Assistant Police Chief Vernon Hale III told reporters Friday that the community "stepped up like no other" to help the detectives with this case.

"They were cooperative, helped our detectives develop information and evidence to get some arrests in this case," Hale said. "Again, we're not done yet. We made two arrests, but there's two more out there … These are the cases we sleep over."

Israel Fuentes, Jr. 33, and Johnny Alejandro Turcios, 28, of Lewisdale have been charged by Prince George's County Police for the death of two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres.

Around 5:35 p.m. Thursday night, gunshots rang out near the Bedford Station Apartments in the 1400 block of Kanawha Street, hitting the mother and son. Poou-Caceres was taken to Children's National, where he was pronounced dead.

Hale said the mother, who was also shot, has non-life-threatening injuries. The two victims were reportedly walking nearby and were unintended targets struck by stray bullets.

Detectives believe Fuentes and Turcios were riding with at least two other individuals in a carjacked gold SUV. The two men got out and began shooting at another group of people who police have not gotten an opportunity to contact.

Later that night, Hale mentioned that detectives were able to find that vehicle and a firearm that he believes will "likely match" the ballistics from the scene of the crime.

Turcios was taken into custody late Thursday night, and the second suspect, Fuentes, was arrested Friday morning.

Both are in county jail.

Hale said that the department is far from finished with this case. Detectives are searching for the other occupants who were with Fuentes and Turcios in the stolen SUV, and the group they fired at.

Israel Fuentes, Jr., 33, of Lewisdale, Johnny Alejandro Turcios, 28, of Lewisdale Photo via Prince George's County Police Department

"The dedicated detectives who are assigned to this case haven’t been home since the murder. They have worked with fierce determination to identify those responsible for taking the life of this innocent child. We hope these two arrests provide some comfort to Jeremy’s grieving family … We will not stop until everyone involved in this murder is in custody."

Norma Beltran has lived in the Langley Park community for about 14 years.

Beltran said the toddler and his mother lived with her for a few months last year. Beltran recalled hearing what she thought were gunshots Thursday evening and looked out her window.

People were running outside she said, and a woman was screaming.

"The mom kept screaming, ‘my child, my baby, my baby!’" Beltran said.

Beltran said she met Jeremy and his mom through another single mother she babysits for.

"It hurts so much," she said, referring to Jeremy’s death.

Fuentes and Turcios will be charged with first-degree murder and related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.