Landover man charged with stabbing brother to death, police say

article

A 28-year-old Prince George’s County man is being held without bond after police say he stabbed his brother to death at the home they shared in Landover.

A judge ordered that the suspect remain in the custody of the Department of Corrections as prosecutors say he is considered a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Police say Kelly murdered his brother Monday. Officers were called to the scene in the 8600 block of Reicher Street around 6 p.m. Monday where they found the victim, Simi Kelley, with a stab wound to the upper body.

Simi was taken to Capital Region Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injury.

MORE FROM FOX 5: 2 injured in PG County double shooting; celebrity Chef Tobias Dorzon amongst them, council member says

According to investigators, the two brothers got into a fight and witnesses say Brilyen pulled out a knife and stabbed his brother in the driveway. After fleeing the scene, Brilyen returned to the home and was arrested without incident.

Brilyen Kelly has been charged with first and second-degree murder.

"We are pleased that he will remain in custody, and our office, specifically the Special Victims Unit will work diligently to handle this very sensitive case. In addition to that, our office is actively collaborating with the Office of the Sheriff and other resource partners to help prevent family violence," said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.