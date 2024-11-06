Celebrity Chef Tobias Dorzon amongst 2 injured in PG County double shooting: police

Two adults were shot in an attempted armed robbery in a Prince George's County neighborhood, one being celebrity Chef Tobias Dorzon.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Kirkwood Place around 10:15 p.m., Tuesday night. Police say four suspects attempted to rob a man and woman as they returned from dinner. The two were both shot and transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Dorzon, a chef and owner of Huncho House in Hyattsville, Maryland, was recently named the 2024 Maryland Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Maryland. He is the first chef from Prince George's County to receive this honor.

He has also appeared on FOX 5 DC's Lion Lunch Hour a number of times, along with several Food Network shows like Chopped, Tournament of Champions, and Guy's Grocery Games. He currently hosts Time Out with Tobias on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Dorzon has been recognized for his culinary passion and commitment to the community. He has said that he wants to continue to grow the county and give it something it never had.

Council Member Wanika Fisher released a statement about the shooting where he stated Dorzon is a valued member of the District 2 community, and a dear friend of his. Read the full statement below:

"I am disheartened and saddened by the news that Prince George’s County restaurant owner Tobias Dorzon was one of two people shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in my district.

Chef Dorzon owns two amazing restaurants in Hyattsville, is a valued member of the District 2 community, and my dear friend. Such a horrible act couldn’t have happened to a better person. I am sending my deepest sympathies to him and the second victim, as well as their families and friends, and I wish them both a speedy recovery. We have no place for this kind of senseless violence in our district or our county.

Earlier this year, I had the honor of recognizing Chef Dorzon with a proclamation after he was named the 2024 Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Maryland, the first chef from Prince George’s County to receive the award. He is an extremely talented chef who has represented our county on the national stage while appearing on several Food Network programs.

I want to see those responsible for this heinous act held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, and I look forward to seeing Chef Dorzon back in the kitchen soon."

Police have released a description of four out of the five suspects involved in the shooting. One male wearing a black jacket with a hood, light colored jeans, and a semi-automatic handgun. One male wearing a black jacket with a hood, light colored jeans, black and yellow sneakers, and a semi-automatic handgun. One male wearing a black jacket and dark pants with a white stripe and a short barrel rifle. One male wearing a black jacket with a hood with dark pants and a semi-automatic handgun.

The vehicle involved is described as a white SUV with a sunroof and an unknown tag.

No word on the condition of the two victims that were shot.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.