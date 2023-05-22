Landlord shot, killed by tenant during argument in Manassas: police

Authorities say a landlord was shot and killed by one of her tenants after an argument at a home in Manassas.

Police responded to a house in the 7900 block of Minor Hill Road Sunday around 4:21 p.m. after a tenant of the home found the 63-year-old woman, identified as Joyce Francine Gould, unconscious on the kitchen floor.

Investigators say Gould and another tenant, identified as 61-year-old Roger Allen Foote, Jr., were arguing. At one point during the argument, shots were fired, and Gould was struck. She died at the scene.

Fairfax County police arrested Foote, Jr. the following day. He is charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He Is being held without bond.