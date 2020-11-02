Lancaster County Dutch Market break-in, ATM theft caught on camera

Montgomery County investigators are looking for thieves who were caught on camera breaking into the Lancaster County Dutch Market in Germantown and stealing an ATM.

At least two of the suspects can be seen on surveillance video police recovered from the store off of Wisteria Drive.

The break-in occurred on Sunday, Oct. 18 around 2:45 a.m.

The suspects were seen in the surveillance video escaping in a white van, which was located on Monday, Oct. 19 at the intersection of Wisteria Drive and Germantown Road. They also located the ATM.

According to police, the suspects were able to force their way into the machine and steal the cash.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-6237.

