Three arrested after Germantown triple shooting

Three suspects are in custody after a triple shootin Saturday night in Germantown.

Police say they responded around 8:08 p.m. Saturday to the shooting scene at Gunners Branch Park.

They found the victims: two 19-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police found that the suspects and victims all attended the same cookout in the park.

Witnesses identified the suspects as Sequan Markell Ashton, age 19, of Germantown; Jaheim Ronnell Hicks, age 17, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, who has been charged as an adult; and Henry Emanuel Tamba, 20, of Germantown.

Witnesses told police Hicks shot the three victims, before all three suspects fled into nearby woods.

Police say they found the three suspects in the woods about 20 minutes after the 911 call.

Officers searched the area and located a fanny pack containing a handgun between Cinnamon Drive and Allspice Drive.

Police said Hicks admitted to the shooting and said it stemmed from an ongoing dispute authorities did not disclose.

Police did not release a photo of Hicks because he is a juvenile.

Hicks was charged as an adult with three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Ashton and Tamba were charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree assault.

