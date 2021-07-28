Lafayette Square historical markers recognize slave labor during construction of White House

The White House Historical Association is unveiling historical markers in Lafayette Square that recognize the use of slave labor during the construction of the White House.

The event is being held July 28 to honor the birthday of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who founded the organization in 1961.

The association's exhibit will recount the historical origins of Lafayette Square. The event will also commemorate and preservation of the White House's legacy as well as the history of the park as a site for demonstrations and protests.

The historical markers will feature photos from the Library of Congress, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, and the Association's Digital Library.