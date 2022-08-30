KIPP DC says late Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward defrauded school of $2.2 million

article

A federal investigation of Kipp DC unveiled that late Hyattsville mayor Kevin Ward defrauded the public charter school system of more than $2 million.

Ward was KIPP DC's former senior director of technology. The funds he is accused of stealing were intended for new devices and services for students.

In a press release, the school system said it has already recovered $1 million dollars from its insurance provider. Another $800,000 could be recovered through the Department of Justice's asset recovery process.

READ MORE: Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward dies by suicide

Ward was found dead on Tuesday, Jan. 25, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 44 years old at the time of his death.

In May 2021, he became the first Black man to be elected mayor of Hyattsville. The city released a statement after his passing, calling him a "valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville."

On Tuesday, the city said that it was aware of the reports regarding the former mayor. "The City of Hyattsville is not implicated in any way," a statement reads. "City leadership would like to assure community members that there is a robust, multilayered approval process in place for the expenditure of City funds and no elected official has access to the City’s cash account."