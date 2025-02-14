Kennedy Center hosts special Valentine's Day evening with Go-Go’s finest

The Brief Love is in the air and the Kennedy Center has a perfect event to help you celebrate. Two of Go-Go’s finest, Backyard Band and Black Alley, will be performing to celebrate the power of Go-Go music.



Enjoy an evening with some of Go-Go’s finest at the Kennedy Center hosted by DMV Zone's very own Joe Clair.

Backyard Band and Black Alley, will be rocking out and celebrating the power of Go-Go music with For the Love of Go-Go.

The event is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine's Day with your significant other, your friends, or solo.

Less than a week after announcing his intention to take over the role, President Donald Trump was elected chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees had unanimously selected him for the position.

"It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!" Trump wrote.

Actress and producer Issa Rae has canceled her upcoming event at the Kennedy Center, citing concerns over what she described as an infringement on the institution’s values.

Rae, known for her work on HBO’s "Insecure," announced the decision on Instagram Stories on Thursday, about a month before her scheduled appearance for "An Evening With Issa Rae" on March 16.

"Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I've decided to cancel my appearance at this venue," Rae wrote.