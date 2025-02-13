Expand / Collapse search

Issa Rae cancels sold-out Kennedy Center show after Trump named chairman

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  February 13, 2025 5:35pm EST
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Issa Rae speaks onstage during How to Find Your People Brand: American Express panel at the CultureCon NY 2023 on October 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Actress and producer Issa Rae has canceled her upcoming event at the Kennedy Center, citing concerns over what she described as an infringement on the institution’s values.

Rae, known for her work on HBO’s "Insecure," announced the decision on Instagram Stories on Thursday, about a month before her scheduled appearance for "An Evening With Issa Rae" on March 16.

"Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I've decided to cancel my appearance at this venue," Rae wrote. 

Her statement comes a day after former President Donald Trump was elected chairman of the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees. Trump, who announced the news on Truth Social, said the board had unanimously selected him for the role.

"It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!" Trump wrote.

The Kennedy Center has not commented on Rae’s cancelation.

Fans who had purchased tickets for the sold-out event will receive refunds, according to Rae’s announcement.

