Ken Burns to preview new American Revolution documentary at Mount Vernon

The Brief Ken Burns’s "The American Revolution" will be previewed at Mount Vernon on June 14. A panel discussion will follow the screening, featuring the filmmakers and historian Rick Atkinson. The event is part of Mount Vernon’s celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary.



This Saturday, Mount Vernon will host a special screening of Ken Burns’s upcoming documentary series The American Revolution.

The film’s co-director Sarah Botstein and historian Rick Atkinson will join Mount Vernon President and CEO Doug Bradburn for a live panel discussion after the screening.

Guests can also attend a book signing for Atkinson’s new release, The Fate of the Day, and enjoy a reception with drinks and light refreshments.

The preview is part of a full day of events at Mount Vernon celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Activities include a boat parade on the Potomac River, military reenactments and live music.

Dig deeper:

The American Revolution is a six-part, twelve-hour, series directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt. It tells the story of the eight-year war for independence, focusing on the people and moments that shaped the nation. The series will premiere on PBS starting November 16. Visit Mount Vernon’s official site for tickets and further information.